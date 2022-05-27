Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Kal Naismith made his final appearance for Luton in the play-off semi-final loss to Huddersfield

Bristol City have signed Scottish defender Kal Naismith on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old joins the Robins on a free transfer after leaving fellow Championship side Luton Town.

Naismith joined the Hatters in January 2021 and made 68 appearances, with his final one coming in the play-off semi-final loss to Huddersfield.

"It's a huge club and I'm just massively excited to be a part of it," he said.

Naismith made 45 appearances for Luton in all competitions, scoring three goals and contributing 11 assists, to help Nathan Jones' side finish sixth in the Championship.

He added: "There is everything here for this club to be successful on the pitch and ultimately it's up to the players and everyone to give everything every day and always try to get better day-in-day-out.

"I believe if we do that it will stand us in good stead."

