Jazz Richards spent loan spells with Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Fulham while at Swansea City

Former Wales defender Jazz Richards has signed a new two-year contract to remain with Cymru Premier side Haverfordwest County.

Richards, 31, won 14 caps for Wales and was part of the squad which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

The former Swansea City, Fulham and Cardiff City player joined County in March 2021 and has made 34 appearances for the club.

Haverfordwest finished 10th in the Cymru Premier in 2021-22.