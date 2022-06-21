Euro 2022 is taking place at 10 venues across England between 6-31 July. Belgium are in Group D, along with France, Italy and Iceland. Maryan Mahieu, editor of Belgian women's football website vrouwenvoetbal.be, assesses their chances this summer.

How will Belgium do?

The Red Flames have qualified for the Euros for the second time, which is already a good achievement for Belgium, who have never made it to a World Cup.

The expectation from inside the team, and the coach, is that they want to reach the second round. But from the outside, when you see the group that they are in, that will be very tough. Most people in the media think that will not be possible. The first game, against Iceland, will be the most important one.

Over the last 12 months the team has done well in World Cup qualifying, except against a team like Norway who proved to be too strong. The strength of the group is the team spirit - it's a team where everybody wants to play for each other, and there is also a lot of experience.

The focus is more on the defence than the attack. Most of the time it's a wait and see to start with and then, if they haven't conceded, they try to take the game more and more into their own hands.

Who is the manager?

Ives Serneels is a former player who won the Belgium league title with Lierse. He is the longest serving coach at the Euros, having been the national coach for more than 10 years. He helped the team qualify for 2017 - from an easy group - and the national media began to be more aware of the women's team in Belgium.

He did well in the beginning and has taken Belgium to a certain level, but if they want to continue growing they probably need to import from abroad.

The coach does not really have to fear for his job as he is also the technical director of women's soccer in Belgium. That is a problem - who can question him as he is the one that makes the decisions, whether they are right or wrong?

Since qualifying for this Euros he has faced more criticism from the national media as there has been more attention on the team.

Who is the star player?

Tessa Wullaert (centre) played in two Champions League final defeats by Lyon in 2016 and 2018

Tessa Wullaert scored on her debut against Russia in 2011 and is now the top scorer with 65 goals. She is also the captain so her importance goes beyond scoring goals.

She learned a lot during her time in Wolfsburg, where she played in two Champions League finals, and with Manchester City. She is the one that everybody looks up to and she is also the player who dares to say things as they are - sometimes she is criticised for being that kind of character.

She gives advice to everyone in the team so the players can get better. Technically she is very good, has a good shot, takes the corners and hates losing a game. One problem is that she too often has to come back to midfield to start up the attack as Belgium lack a bit of creativity in midfield.

Who is the rising star?

Amber Tysiak, 22, is considered one of the rising stars in Belgium women's football. She started as a defensive midfielder before taking up a new position in central defence. Her remarkable performances at Belgium club OH Leuven led her to the national team where she quickly became a fixture alongside Laura de Neve in the centre of defence.

She should be able to show her value, her class, her good technique and her graceful style of play in a team that is expected to defend a lot in a group with Iceland, France and Italy as opponents. However, she has had some injury problems before the tournament, tearing the adductor muscle in her right leg in March.

Euros record Previous tournaments One Best result Group stage - 2017

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Nicky Evrard (Gent), Diede Lemey (Sassuolo), Lisa Lichtfus (Dijon).

Defenders: Laura Deloose (Anderlecht), Laura de Neve (Anderlecht), Sari Kees (OH Leuven), Davinia Philtjens (Sassuolo), Charlotte Tison (Anderlecht), Amber Tysiak (OH Leuven), Jody Vangheluwe (Club YLA).

Midfielders: Julie Biesmans (PSV Eindhoven), Feli Delacauw (Fortuna Sittard, Nederland), Marie Minnaert (Anderlecht), Kassandra Missipo (FC Basel), Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading).

Forwards: Janice Cayman (Lyon), Tine de Caigny (Hoffenheim), Elena Dhont (FC Twente), Hannah Eurlings (OH Leuven), Ella van Kerkhoven (OH Leuven), Davinia Vanmechelen (Club YLA), Sarah Wijnants (Anderlecht), Tessa Wullaert (Fortuna Sittard).