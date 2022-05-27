Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett has signed a new two-year contract with the south coast club.

The 28-year-old centre-back was voted player of the season by Pompey fans as the team finished 10th in League One.

Raggett has made 142 appearances and scored 13 goals for the club since moving from Norwich in 2019.

"I'm really pleased. I've been here for three years now and have loved playing for Pompey in that time," he told the club's website external-link .

"I said when I first arrived that my aim was to get this club into the Championship and that's still the case."