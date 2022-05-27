Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Over 46,000 people were at Wembley to watch the FA Trophy final

National League play-off semi-final: Wrexham v Grimsby Town Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 May Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales FM and digital radio in north Wales, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Sport online and BBC Radio Cymru. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has urged his side to use their disappointment over their Wembley defeat as they get ready for their play-off semi-final.

The Dragons were beaten by Bromley in the FA Trophy final last weekend.

The National League runners-up have failed to gain promotion via the play-offs on five previous occasions.

"There is frustration that we have lost a cup final, but we can't let that knock us, we must use it to inspire us," Parkinson explained.

"The challenge is to be inspired by it, it can't knock our confidence and I don't think it has, the lads know what they need to do.

"It is a different challenge, but so far I feel the lads have handled it well."

Keates backs Wrexham to overcome play-off history

Wrexham missed out on the title and automatic promotion to Stockport County as they attempt to secure a return to the Football League after a 14-year absence.

They come into this vital game having lost twice in succession for the first time all season, including last weekend at Wembley as they were beaten 1-0 in the FA Trophy final.

Wrexham must also overcome their 33-year play-off hoodoo, but Parkinson is confident his side can be the ones to alter history.

"Without doubt, history is there to be changed, what is in the past counts for nothing as far as I am concerned, it is all about the 90 minutes.

"We have not mentioned the clubs' history in the play-offs. We are just focused on Grimsby."