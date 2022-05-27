Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Blair Spittal can play in a variety of positions across the midfield

Midfielder Blair Spittal has joined Motherwell on a two-year contract following his departure from Scottish Premiership rivals Ross County.

The 26-year-old spent three years with the Dingwall club after periods at Partick Thistle and Dundee United.

He scored seven goals in 37 appearances last season.

"He was one of several Ross County standouts in 2021-22 and displayed great versatility," said Motherwell boss Graham Alexander.