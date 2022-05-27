Premier Division: Derry City grab late point against Harps with Toal equaliser
Derry City drop to third place in the Premier Division table after grabbing a last-gasp 2-2 draw against derby rivals Finn Harps at the Brandywell.
The Candystripes end a run of three league defeats in a row but are now without a win in six outings.
Filip Mihaljevic drilled home an eighth minute effort but Will Patching equalised from a free-kick in the 22nd.
Eric McWoods restored Harps' lead on 62 minutes but Eoin Toal guided a header into the net in stoppage time.
More to follow.