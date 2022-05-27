Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City's Matty Smith is tackled by Bastien Hery of Finn Harps

Derry City drop to third place in the Premier Division table after grabbing a last-gasp 2-2 draw against derby rivals Finn Harps at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes end a run of three league defeats in a row but are now without a win in six outings.

Filip Mihaljevic drilled home an eighth minute effort but Will Patching equalised from a free-kick in the 22nd.

Eric McWoods restored Harps' lead on 62 minutes but Eoin Toal guided a header into the net in stoppage time.

More to follow.