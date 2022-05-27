Shea Charles has played for Northern Ireland at underage levels

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has indicated to Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough that he "has been happy with what he has seen" of promising 18-year-old midfielder Shea Charles.

Highly-rated Charles, who can also operate as a defender, has been named in the NI squad for their four upcoming Nations League matches.

"Shea is someone who has developed at Man City," said Baraclough of Charles.

"He'll certainly want to play for the first team."

"We're in contact with Man City and the coaches there that look after him day in, day out, and they're delighted at the way he's developed this year," he added.

"He has played a lot of Under-23s football, he has trained with the first team as well and I know Pep has been happy with what he has seen.

"Otherwise he wouldn't invite him back into that training group. He's probably a similar type of player to Paddy McNair. If he is half as good as Paddy ended up for his country then I'll be happy."

Charles has previously been involved with Northern Ireland Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s but would also be eligible to play for England.

He has been named in a youthful 28-strong squad for the forthcoming League C quadruple header, which begins with a Group 2 opener against Greece at Windsor Park on Thursday, before facing Cyprus away three days later.

Baraclough's side then face another away fixture, against Kosovo, on Thursday 9 June before their fourth fixture at home to Cyprus three days later.

"Shea is someone we have nurtured from a very young age. He has come through the age groups and is probably in the senior squad quicker than he expected," explained Baraclough.

"We don't feel the need to cap him enough times that he can't play for anyone else. The way he's been looked after, the opportunities he's been given, is something that resonates with him and his family.

"We've got high hopes of Shea developing into a very, very good player. We have to be mindful of giving him something too early but we feel he's up to the challenge at the moment."

The teenager has been with the Premier League champions from a young age and Baraclough acknowledges that he will have first-team ambitions.

"He's been there for quite a few years now. He'll want to play for the first team but you only have to look at what has happened with other young players who have come through at Man City - maybe being given the odd game, maybe in cup games, to see where they figure.

"They're a club that is always going to bring in the biggest and best players they can get in world football. He'll have to go up against that calibre of players and try to prove his worth against them.

"Shea has got a really solid outlook, a realistic outlook on where he is at the moment, and he may have to go elsewhere to get some experience, whether that's on loan first of all and we'll deal with that and help him along with that as it happens."