Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara & Fabinho could play in Champions League final

Fabinho and Thiago
Fabinho (left) has not played since 10 May, while Thiago was injured in the final game of the league season on Sunday

Key Liverpool midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho could be fit for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

They have been named in the squad to fly from Liverpool to Paris on Friday.

Thiago was a major doubt after suffering an Achilles injury during the 3-1 Premier League win over Wolves on Sunday.

Fabinho, who had a thigh problem, has not played since 10 May.

Both players have been crucial this season as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and finished one point behind champions Manchester City in the league.

The Real Madrid squad, including Wales forward Gareth Bale, flew to France on Thursday. The Spanish side have no injury absentees.

