George Baldock: Sheffield United defender called up by Greece
Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd
Sheffield United full-back George Baldock has been given his first call-up to the Greece national team.
The 29-year-old qualifies for Gus Poyet's side through his grandmother.
"It is a real honour to represent Greece," he said. "This is a proud moment, not just for me, but for my entire family.
"It has been a possibility for a while, so I'm happy now to be in a position where I am available to play. It is an exciting time ahead."
Greece have four Nations League matches coming up in the first two weeks of June, starting against Northern Ireland next Thursday.
- MOTD Top 10: The biggest managerial rivalries of the Premier League ranked
- What started Britain's century of bloody witch hunts? Lucy Worsley goes in search of answers