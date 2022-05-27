Last updated on .From the section Newport

Winger Will Evans has averaged nearly a goal every other game for Bala Town this season

Newport County will sign winger Will Evans when his contract with Bala Town expires next month.

The 24-year-old former Cardiff Met player has enjoyed an impressive season in the Cymru Premier for Bala, scoring 11 goals in 24 games.

Evans' form saw him make his debut for the Wales C side, as he netted a brace in a 4-0 triumph over England.

"We have been observing Will's progression over a period of time now," Newport manager James Rowberry said.

"He has shown a real hunger in wanting to join our club. Will gives us another dimension within our attacking department."

The deal for Evans to join the League Two side will be completed officially on 10 June when the summer transfer window opens.

Evans becomes Newport's second signing in three days after the club secured Sam Bowen from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

