McMenamin joined Glentoran from Cliftonville in January 2021

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin is among four new call-ups to the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League quadruple-header.

Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer, Man City midfielder Shea Charles and Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann are also in the senior international squad for the first time.

Captain Steven Davis and experienced defender Jonny Evans are included by manager Ian Baraclough, while Craig Cathcart and Corry Evans are out.

Baraclough said Cathcart and Evans have been rested after long seasons, while Stuart Dallas, Josh Magennis, Jordan Jones and Jamal Lewis are missing due to injuries. Young Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith is also not in the squad.

Striker Kyle Lafferty returns after impressing for Kilmarnock in the second half of the season. The 34-year-old helped them secure the Scottish Championship title and, having joined in January, has signed a new deal to stay next season.

Northern Ireland have been relegated to League C of the Nations League and open their Group 2 campaign against Greece at Windsor Park on Thursday night before playing Cyprus away three days later.

Baraclough's side then face another away fixture, against Kosovo, on Thursday 9 June before their fourth fixture at home to Cyprus three days later.

McMenamin, 26, has not played for Northern Ireland at any level but impressed after being called up to the senior squad for a four-day training camp in England last week.

City youngster Charles has previously been involved with Northern Ireland Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s, while Spencer has played at Under-17 and Under-19 level. McCann made his international debut for the Under-21s in March.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers - Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday), Trevor Carson (St Mirren), Luke Southwood (Reading), Josh Clarke (Glenavon).

Defenders - Daniel Ballard (Arsenal), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Middlesbrough), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town).

Midfielders - Steven Davis and Charlie McCann (both Rangers), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Liam Donnelly (Motherwell), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United), Ali McCann (Preston North End), Niall McGinn (Dundee), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town).

Forwards - Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City).