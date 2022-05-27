Last updated on .From the section Derby

Chris Kirchner was named as the preferred bidder by Derby County's administrators Quantuma

Prospective Derby owner Chris Kirchner has said his deal to buy the club will be completed on Tuesday.

The American businessman was confirmed as the preferred bidder for the Rams by the club's administrators earlier this month.

A delay on completing the deal has been encountered due to complications around the ownership of the stadium.

However, Kirchner has now posted on social media that "signatures have already started today".

"We will be officially closing on Tuesday," he said on Twitter. external-link "It's been a long journey but we are now here.

"Thanks again to everyone involved and excited to begin the next chapter in a few days time!"

It is anticipated former Manchester City chief executive Garry Cook will take on a similar role at Derby.

Wayne Rooney is to remain as manager, with his long-time adviser Paul Stretford likely to be involved in some capacity.

Derby have been in administration since September and will play in League One next season after they were relegated following a combined 21-point deduction by the EFL.