Brennan Dickenson: Carlisle United midfielder signs new deal
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United midfielder Brennan Dickenson has signed a new one-year deal with the League Two club.
The 29-year-old joined the Cumbrians in August 2020 and has made 51 league appearances.
"I'm absolutely delighted that Brennan's agreed to stay," boss Paul Simpson told the club website.
"Without any doubt this is a great opportunity for him to kick on. He's got athleticism, power and very good ability."