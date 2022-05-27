Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Brennan Dickenson scored two goals in 43 games in the 2021-22 season

Carlisle United midfielder Brennan Dickenson has signed a new one-year deal with the League Two club.

The 29-year-old joined the Cumbrians in August 2020 and has made 51 league appearances.

"I'm absolutely delighted that Brennan's agreed to stay," boss Paul Simpson told the club website. external-link

"Without any doubt this is a great opportunity for him to kick on. He's got athleticism, power and very good ability."