Pete Wild spent three seasons in charge of Halifax before leaving on Thursday

Barrow have appointed Pete Wild as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Wild, 38, left his position as Halifax boss on Thursday, two days after they were beaten in the National League play-offs by Chesterfield.

He replaces Phil Brown at Holker Street after he was unable to agree a new deal, having kept the Bluebirds in League Two this season.

Since being promoted to the Football League in July 2020 Barrow have now appointed five different managers.

"We are delighted to welcome Pete to Barrow," chairman Paul Hornby told the club website. external-link

"He's a manager who has been on our radar for some time, due to the phenomenal job he's done over the past three years at FC Halifax Town."

