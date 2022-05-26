Last updated on .From the section Irish

Manchester United have been regular participants in the Super Cup NI

Manchester United's FA Youth Cup-winning team will take on Northern Ireland Under-19s in two challenge matches at this summer's Super Cup NI.

The Old Trafford youngsters will play a Northern Ireland side managed by Gerard Lyttle on the evening of 25 July, the opening day of the tournament, and 27 July.

The United youngsters beat Nottingham Forest in the Youth Cup final earlier this month in front of a record 70,000 crowd at Old Trafford.

The first of the two challenge games will take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds, with the second at the Ballymena Showgrounds, both with a 19:30 BST kick-off.

The matches were announced on Thursday evening as the draw for the 2022 Super Cup NI was made.

It is the first time the competition will have been staged since 2019 after it was forced to be cancelled for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Manchester United have been long-standing supporters of the competition and we are delighted to once again welcome them to our Junior section and in the Challenge section where they will take on a Northern Ireland Under-19 side managed by Gerard Lyttle," said competition chairman Victor Leonard

"In 2019 we hosted Manchester United for two Under-21 games and in those two games against Rangers and Ballymena United their side included the likes of Anthony Elanga, Brandon Williams and NI international Ethan Galbraith, all of whom went on and played for the first team after their appearances in Coleraine and Ballymena."

One of the standout ties on opening night will see Rangers face Mexican side Santos Laguna, while Manchester United will face debutants Surf Select from USA.

In total, 64 teams from all four corners of the world will compete across four hotly-contested male categories at Under-13, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 levels.

Minor Under-13 draw

Group A - Ballymena United, Cliftonville FC, Ballinamallard United and Dundalk SL

Group B - Glenavon, Ballymoney United, Surf Select (USA) and Newcastle City FC.

Group C - Linfield, Coleraine FC, Larne FC and Finn Harps.

Group D - Dungannon United Youth, Loughgall, Belvedere FC and Leicester City FC.

Group E - Glentoran, Greenisland, Portadown and Stella Maris.

Youth Under-14 draw

Group A - Greenisland, Crusaders, Loughgall and Charlton Athletic.

Group B - Glentoran, Castle Juniors, Ballymena United and Surf Select (USA)

Group C - Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts, Ballinamallard United and IDA Bermuda.

Group D - Linfield, Coleraine FC, Portadown FC and Newcastle City FC.

Junior Under-16 draw

Monday - County Armagh v County Down, County Fermanagh v IDA Bermuda, County Tyrone v San Francisco Glens, Manchester United v Surf Select, MK Dons v Londonderry, Leeds United v County Antrim, Santos Laguna v Rangers FC.

Tuesday - County Armagh v Rangers, County Down v Santos Laguna, County Londonderry v County Tyrone, Manchester United v County Fermanagh, Leeds United v San Francisco Glens, IDA Bermuda v MK Dons, Surf Select v County Antrim.

Wednesday - County Antrim v County Down, County Armagh v San Francisco Glens, County Fermanagh v County Londonderry, IDA Bermuda v County Tyrone, Manchester United v MK Dons, Leeds United v Rangers, Surf Select v Santos Laguna.

Premier Under-18 draw

Monday - County Antrim v County Fermanagh, County Down v County Armagh, County Tyrone v Plymouth Argyle, Right to Dream v San Francisco Glens, IDA Bermuda v County Londonderry, Hartley Wintney FC v Vendee, Strikers North FC (USA) v Club Puebla.

Tuesday - County Antrim v Hartley Wintney FC, County Armagh v Strikers North FC (USA), County Londonderry v County Tyrone, Club Puebla v Plymouth Argyle, Right to Dream v County Fermanagh, IDA Bermuda v San Francisco Glens, Vendee v County Down.

Wednesday - County Antrim v IDA Bermuda, County Armagh v County Fermanagh, County Londonderry v Club Puebla, County Londonderry v Plymouth Argyle, County Tyrone v San Francisco Glens, Vendee v Right to Dream, Strikers North FC (USA) v Hartley Wintney FC.