Australian-born Anthoiny Limbrick succeeded Scott Ruscoe as Thw New Saints boss

The New Saints manager Anthony Limbrick has been named Cymru Premier manager of the season. for 2021-22.

Limbrick guided Saints to a JD Cymru Premier and JD Welsh Cup double In his first full season in charge.

Saints striker Declan McManus, the Cymru Premier's top scorer with 24 goals, was named player of the season after moving from Dunfermline last summer.

Penybont's Mael Davies won the young player prize.

Cardiff Met boss Yzzy Taylor won the Genero Adran Premier manager of the season

Cardiff City's Ffion Price was the player of the season with team-mate Lily Billingham the young player of the season.