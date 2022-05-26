Last updated on .From the section West Brom

John Swift scored 11 goals in 38 games for Reading in 2021-22

West Bromwich Albion have signed midfielder John Swift from fellow Championship side Reading.

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at The Hawthorns and will move when his contract ends this summer.

Swift made 202 appearances for The Royals after signing from Chelsea in 2016, scoring 33 goals.

"I am delighted we have been able to secure a player of John's quality so early in the summer," Baggies boss Steve Bruce said.

"As a club we identified the need for a creative, attacking player in our midfield, and from our earliest conversations John has been our first choice.

"He has always impressed me as a player, and I am now excited to have him at our disposal next season."

