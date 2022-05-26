Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater spent most of last season on loan at Reading in the Championship

Departing Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has apologised to fans and said his time at the club was a "business deal gone wrong".

The 32-year-old was capped three times by England and helped Leicester City win the Premier League title in 2016.

But he failed to make a significant impression at Stamford Bridge after his £35m move in 2017.

"Me, the club and fans are hugely disappointed with the outcome there is no doubt about that," he said.

Writing on Instagram on Thursday external-link to mark the end of his Chelsea contract, which expires on 30 June, he added: "Injuries, how I have been treated, mistakes I have made, issues of the pitch, lack of game time… the list of excuses could be endless.

"I'm going to look at positives over the past five years, I have played with great players, coached by awesome managers, worked with some brilliant staff, met some fantastic people, lived in some beautiful places, travelled the world and won some more silverware.

"Football's a fantastic sport but this for both parties was a business move gone wrong, it's as black and white as that.

"To the Chelsea fans I apologise for how this has turned out I would of [sic] loved for you to see me at my best in that shirt doing what I love."

After signing for Chelsea he had loan spells at Burnley, Aston Villa, Turkish club Kasimpasa and Reading.

He also had off-field problems - a drink-driving ban, being assaulted in a nightclub and headbutting team-mate Jota while on loan at Villa.