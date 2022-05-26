Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Darrell Clarke will take charge of Port Vale in the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Saturday

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke has signed a new five-year contract to keep him at the club until 2027.

The 44-year-old has guided the Valiants to Saturday's League Two play-off final against Mansfield at Wembley.

Clarke was appointed in January 2021 and steered the club away from the relegation zone to a 13th-place finish in his first season.

Vale finished this season in fifth place before beating Swindon on penalties to reach the play-off final.

Clarke was sent off following a mass altercation earlier in the match, but is set to be on the touchline on Saturday.

"This was such an easy decision for me. The support my team and I have received has been second to none and we are building something very special at Port Vale," Clarke told the club's website external-link .

"My focus, as always, remains on continuing to improve - match by match, season by season. And I'm so grateful for this opportunity to work with such incredible people."

Earlier this year Clarke spent six weeks away on compassionate leave after suffering a close family bereavement, returning to the dugout at the end of March.