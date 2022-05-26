Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Joe Murphy kept nine clean sheets in 17 league appearances for Tranmere in the 2021-22 season

Joe Murphy has signed a new one-year deal with Tranmere Rovers and taken on the job of goalkeeping coach at the League Two club.

Next season will be the 40-year-old's goalkeeper's 24th season as a professional, having made his debut for Rovers in the 1999-2000 season.

He has featured for nine clubs in all, including Sunderland, Coventry and West Brom, between returning for a second spell at Tranmere in 2020.

"I love being back here," Murphy said.

"I've always wanted to be a coach and I've always analysed goalkeepers so I feel this is a natural progression for me.

"I'm still registered as a player and still want to play as much as I can and push whoever is going to be here."

Murphy's new combined role sees Lee Jones his goalkeeping coach role with Tranmere.