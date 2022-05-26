Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Brenden Aaronson will be reunited with his compatriot and former boss Jesse Marsch at Leeds

Leeds United have agreed a deal with Red Bull Salzburg for United States international Brenden Aaronson.

The deal for the 21-year-old winger will be completed on 1 July, subject to work permit clearance, with Aaronson signing a five-year deal to 2027.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch signed Aaronson while managing Salzburg to an Austrian league and cup double in 2021.

Aaronson won the double again this season and helped Salzburg reach the last 16 in the Champions League.

Able to play out wide or as an attacking midfielder, he has won 18 international caps and scored five goals.

He is likely to feature in the USA squad that will face England in a group stage game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Starting his career in the MLS, he came through the youth system at Philadelphia Union and had a stint with Bethlehem Steel before returning to Union, from where he was plucked by fellow American Marsch in last year's January transfer window.