World Cup play-off semi-final: Scotland v Ukraine Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 1 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

After more than 12,000 submissions, BBC Sport website users have had their say on who they want to see start for Scotland in Wednesday's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

Around 43% want to see a 4-3-3 formation, with Craig Gordon in goal.

Nathan Patterson was the most popular right-back choice but he was ruled out on Tuesday, meaning Aaron Hickey would get the ultimate fans' choice.

Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper are the centre-backs with captain Andy Robertson at left-back.

In midfield, it's Billy Gilmour, John McGinn and Callum McGregor and in attack Ryan Christie and Che Adams are alongside Lyndon Dykes.