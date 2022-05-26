Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Lee Grant made his senior debut for Derby in Septemper 2002

Lee Grant has been appointed first-team coach at League One Ipswich Town after retiring from playing.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper takes up his new position at Portman Road after ending his career at Manchester United.

Grant played only twice for United after joining from Stoke in July 2018 - where he made 19 Premier League appearances for the Potters.

He also played more than 100 times for Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley in more than 500 career appearances.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to it," Grant said. external-link

"I feel really blessed that I have been able to make the decision to retire and go straight into an exciting role with Ipswich Town.

"Over the last few years, I have been preparing for this moment by obtaining my coaching licences, expanding my network and working on a business degree."

Ipswich, who finished 11th in League One this season, have confirmed Rene Gilmartin will remain as the club's head of goalkeeping.