Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Mikael Mandron scored 24 goals in 85 appearances for Crewe after joining from Gillingham in August 2020

Mikael Mandron will leave Crewe Alexandra when his contract expires at the end of June after rejecting the chance to sign a new deal.

The French striker, 27, was the Alex's joint top scorer this season, with 10 goals in all competitions, but has decided to end his two-year stay.

A knee injury at the start of February kept him out for two months as Crewe were relegated from League One.

Crewe said they tried "everything in their power" to get Mandron to stay.

During negotiations with the player, Crewe assistant boss Lee Bell said everyone at the club would "like nothing more than Mika to turn round and say he is staying for another two years".

But Mandron will now leave the Mornflake Stadium on a free transfer, alongside the released Travis Johnson, Luke Murphy, Will Jaaskelainen, Chris Porter, Scott Kashket, Tyreece Onyeka, Joe Robbins, Nathan Woodthorpe and Sam Booth.