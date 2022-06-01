Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Alan Forrest (right) has signed a two-year deal at Livingston's fellow Premiership side Hearts

Hearts have confirmed winger Alan Forrest will join this summer following the expiry of his Livingston contract.

The 25-year-old, who scored 17 goals in two seasons in West Lothian, has penned a two-year deal at Tynecastle.

The Edinburgh club reportedly fought off interest from Dundee United to land the forward, who spent seven years at Ayr United before moving to Livingston.

"He's quick, direct and will offer a real threat going forward," Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said.

"We watched his performances for Livingston last season and were really impressed. His development over the last 18 months has been excellent and we knew we wanted him pretty quickly."