Darrell Clarke will lead his Port Vale side out at Wembley in the League Two play-off final against his hometown club Mansfield

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke said the "exceptional" support he has received from everyone at the club gave him the "strength" and "desire" to return after suffering a close family bereavement.

Clarke, 44, spent six weeks away on compassionate leave before coming back at the end of March.

In 10 games since, Clarke helped steer Vale into Saturday's League Two play-off final against Mansfield at Wembley.

"I'm so grateful and thankful and so are my family," Clarke said.

"The club's been absolutely exceptional. I've had tremendous support from the fans and the football community - the LMA [League Managers' Association] and PFA [Professional Footballers' Association] - and the unions have continued that support because it's not a quick fix.

"Loads of people out there who've lost loved ones will tell you it's not easy.

"I'm a fighter and my family are fighters and the support and love that people have shown us have given us the strength to return."

Clarke was appointed Vale boss in February 2021 after the club agreed a compensation package with fellow League Two side Walsall and he took them to a mid-table finish over the remainder of that campaign.

'I felt ready to return'

In his first full season, Clarke overcame a slow start and a testing period at the start of the year to have Vale sitting four points outside the play-off places with games in hand on their rivals in mid-February.

It was then he suffered his personal loss and needed time away, leaving his assistant Andy Crosby in interim charge.

Crosby suffered only one defeat in 10 games to maintain their play-off push before Clarke made a 'phased' return to help seal their top-seven finish.

Clarke said it was a "big decision" to return to the club but the right one.

Port Vale's players and staff showed their support for Darrell Clarke during his absence

"I felt ready," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"It wasn't on results. Andy and my staff had done an outstanding job from day dot. I had been around the training ground more and the support the boys and staff had given me gave me that strength and desire to come back and try to make a difference.

"You know there's dark days around the corner. For me it was about making my family proud.

"I'm not the only person in the world who's lost a loved one. You have to find a way of coping. I love my job and work hard in memory of the loved ones myself and everyone else has lost."

'I want to do well for others'

Since Clarke has been back at the helm, Vale have sealed their place at Wembley in dramatic fashion - their first visit to the stadium since it was rebuilt in 2007 - and he said the hectic nature of their end-of-season run-in has been good for him.

"It's been great. You get energy from keeping busy. You never get a minute. You don't get too much time to think about other stuff," he said.

"The focus has just been on trying to build and bring success to what I think are exceptional owners and people behind the scenes and the support base.

"I'm not interested in personal accolades. My motivation comes from wanting to do well for others. I know that sounds cheesy but that's how I am."