Taylor Charters scored four goals in 22 appearances during a loan spell with Gateshead this term, helping them win promotion to the National League

Carlisle United midfielder Taylor Charters has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two club until the end of next season.

The 21-year-old has made 37 appearances for the club since making his debut in their defeat by Crewe in January 2020.

"We want players coming through from our academy and he's one who is on that journey," boss Paul Simpson said.

"It's up to him to take the opportunity but that's the same for every player. I'm sure he'll be keen to get going."