Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bronze won the Fifa Best Women's Player of the Year award in 2020

England defender Lucy Bronze will leave Manchester City when her contract with the club runs out on 30 June.

The 30-year-old has had two spells at the club and was part of the squad that won City's first WSL title in 2016.

She has been linked with a move to the USA, while Real Madrid have also previously shown interest in her.

Scotland international Caroline Weir is also leaving City this summer, and England midfielder Georgia Stanway has left the club to join Bayern Munich.

Bronze has won five major trophies at City, with two of those coming since she rejoined the club in September 2020 for her second spell.

She has made 111 appearances for them and scored 14 goals.

"Manchester City would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Lucy for her contributions during her two spells at the club and wish her all the best for the future," said a statement.