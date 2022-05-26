Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bronze won the Fifa Best Women's Player of the Year award in 2020

England defender Lucy Bronze will leave Manchester City when her contract with the club runs out on 30 June.

The 30-year-old has had two spells at the club and was part of the squad that won City's first WSL title in 2016.

She has been linked with a move to the USA, while Real Madrid have also previously shown interest in her.

Scotland international Caroline Weir is also leaving City this summer, and England midfielder Georgia Stanway has left the club to join Bayern Munich.

Bronze has won five major trophies at City, with two of those coming since she rejoined the club in September 2020 for her second spell.

She has made 111 appearances for them and scored 14 goals.

"Manchester City would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Lucy for her contributions during her two spells at the club and wish her all the best for the future," said a statement.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Emma Sanders

Bronze is the latest experienced international to leave City and will come as the biggest blow in a period where there is understandably concern.

Her achievements, including three Champions League titles, speak for her pedigree as a player and she has become a mainstay during her time at City.

It follows the departure of Stanway and Weir, and the retirement of Bardsley, so there will certainly be a shake-up at City over the summer.

However, manager Gareth Taylor has remained calm when asked about potential departures in recent news conferences, pointing out "the future is bright" following their FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea.

With young stars Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ellie Roebuck, Esme Morgan and Jess Park in their ranks you can see why he is optimistic.

But if City lose more of their core players this summer - midfielder Keira Walsh has attracted attention and only has a year remaining on her contract - it could be a worry.