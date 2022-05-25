Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Daniel Barden was on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer

Norwich City goalkeeper Daniel Barden has been recalled to the Wales Under-21 squad following successful treatment for testicular cancer.

The 21-year-old, who was diagnosed with the condition in October 2021, last played for Wales Under-21s in a 4-0 win against Bulgaria in September 2021.

Manager Paul Bodin has also included six uncapped players for two final Euro 2023 qualifiers next month against Netherlands and Gibraltar in Llanelli.

Wales are out of contention to qualify.

Bodin is unable to call on Cardiff City defender Oliver Denham, who has been called up to the Wales senior squad for June's Nations League qualifiers and World Cup qualifying play-off final, while clubmate Isaak Davies and Swansea City's Brandon Cooper are also absent.

Cardiff City central defender James Connolly, Bristol Rovers full-back Luca Hoole, Stoke City midfielder Tom Sparrow and Huddersfield Town winger Pat Jones all receive their first call-ups for this age group.

The other uncapped players in the squad are Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Ed Turns and West Bromwich Albion defender Zac Ashworth.

Both games are 17:00 GMT kick-offs at Parc-y-Scarlets, against Netherlands on Saturday, 11 June and Gibraltar on Tuesday, 14 June.

Wales Under-21 squad

Dan Barden (Norwich City), Lewis Webb (Shelbourne, on loan from Swansea City), Nathan Shepperd (Dundalk), Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers), Owen Beck (Liverpool), Fin Stevens (Brentford), Ryan Astley (Everton), Zac Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion), Terry Taylor (Burton Albion), Oli Hammond (Nottingham Forest), Elliot Thorpe (Luton Town), Tom Sparrow (Stoke City), Eli King (Cardiff City), Ed Turns (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Connolly (Cardiff City), Sam Pearson (Bristol City), Joe Adams (Dundalk), Rhys Hughes (Everton), Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers), Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle), Pat Jones (Huddersfield Town).