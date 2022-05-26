Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Ryan East helped Swindon finish sixth in League Two in 2021-22, before they were beaten in the play-offs

Bradford City have signed Swindon Town midfielder Ryan East on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who came through Reading's academy, made 23 appearances for the Robins this season after joining on a one-year deal in August.

"I am absolutely delighted to be here. It is a massive club with a proud history, and I cannot wait to get going," he told the club website. external-link

"When I met the manager [Mark Hughes], he sold it to me straight away."

