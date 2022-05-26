Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Gavin Massey scored 12 goals in 142 league appearances for Wigan

Wigan Athletic winger Gavin Massey has been released after five seasons.

The 29-year-old twice helped the Latics win promotion to the Championship after joining from Leyton Orient in July 2017.

Meanwhile, the Latics have exercised the option to extend the contract of Republic of Ireland international James McClean by an extra year.

The 33-year-old wideman joined the club in August and scored nine league goals as they won the League One title.