Vincent Kompany won 89 caps for Belgium

Burnley have appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as manager.

The Belgian, 36, was in charge at Anderlecht for two years before leaving by mutual consent in May, having led them to third the Belgian top flight.

Burnley sacked Sean Dyche in April and replaced him with interim boss Mike Jackson, who was unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm excited by the challenge ahead," Kompany said.

"Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager.

"I've been impressed by the board's vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season."

Former Belgium defender Kompany spent 11 years at City, where he won 10 major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

His appointment comes amid Burnley's financial troubles. They received a £65m loan with American finance company MSD Holdings, a "significant proportion" of which now has to be repaid after falling out of the top flight.

Burnley have not specified the length of Kompany's contract.

The previous time the Clarets went down from the Premier League, in 2014-15, Dyche stayed in charge and led them to the Championship title the following season.

Kompany's managerial history

Kompany returned to boyhood club Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019, his first coaching job.

However, he relinquished managerial duties after only four games to concentrate on playing, with the club having won only two points. They went on to finish eighth.

Kompany retired from playing and took over as manager in August 2020, after which Anderlecht won 41, lost 19 and drew 30 of his 90 games.

Anderlecht finished fourth in his first full season in charge and this season finished third, 11 points behind champions Club Bruges.

Anderlecht chief executive Peter Verbeke said Kompany was an "essential part" in rebuilding the club.

"He brought professionalism and expertise and has also been important in the development of young players," Verbeke said.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "Vincent is a proven leader and I've been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

"Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium's biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we've been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club."