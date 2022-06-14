Close menu

Vincent Kompany: Burnley appoint former Manchester City captain as manager

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany won 89 caps for Belgium

Burnley have appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as manager.

The Belgian, 36, was in charge at Anderlecht for two years before leaving by mutual consent in May, having led them to third the Belgian top flight.

Burnley sacked Sean Dyche in April and replaced him with interim boss Mike Jackson, who was unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm excited by the challenge ahead," Kompany said.

"Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager.

"I've been impressed by the board's vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season."

Former Belgium defender Kompany spent 11 years at City, where he won 10 major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

His appointment comes amid Burnley's financial troubles. They received a £65m loan with American finance company MSD Holdings, a "significant proportion" of which now has to be repaid after falling out of the top flight.

Burnley have not specified the length of Kompany's contract.

The previous time the Clarets went down from the Premier League, in 2014-15, Dyche stayed in charge and led them to the Championship title the following season.

Kompany's managerial history

Kompany returned to boyhood club Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019, his first coaching job.

However, he relinquished managerial duties after only four games to concentrate on playing, with the club having won only two points. They went on to finish eighth.

Kompany retired from playing and took over as manager in August 2020, after which Anderlecht won 41, lost 19 and drew 30 of his 90 games.

Anderlecht finished fourth in his first full season in charge and this season finished third, 11 points behind champions Club Bruges.

Anderlecht chief executive Peter Verbeke said Kompany was an "essential part" in rebuilding the club.

"He brought professionalism and expertise and has also been important in the development of young players," Verbeke said.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "Vincent is a proven leader and I've been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

"Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium's biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we've been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club."

  • Comment posted by MonteKristo, today at 12:48

    I do like Burnley and I hope they go back up (coming from a Coventry fan) but not convinced by this appointment. The championship is brutal. He’ll need to be calling some serious favours in at Man City.

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 12:47

    Expect Burnley's tactical fouling to rocket.

  • Comment posted by BobbyF, today at 12:47

  • Comment posted by Lukeyash, today at 12:47

    As a Burnley fan, this is definitely a risky appointment. However, it's an exciting risk. And, after the football we've had to endure over the last few years, we're due a little bit of excitement. Good luck, Vinny.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 12:47

    Best of luck to Kompany. He was a great player, will command great respect and I sincerely hope he can steer Burnley back to the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Coldingham, today at 12:46

    He has seen the town ?

  • Comment posted by Clark, today at 12:44

  • Comment posted by The Arkles, today at 12:44

    Good fit, a clogger as manager for a team of cloggers.

  • Comment posted by numptylad, today at 12:44

    Great Player, I just hope his management skills are as good.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 12:43

    The Championship is effectively the second tier of the PL and probably the toughest league in the world to play in and get out of. Good news for company is that the people of Burnley are sound and there's some great chippies to stuff your face in when they celebrate getting promoted back to the PL on first attempt; or will they? That's the test for Kompany.

  • Comment posted by Davethewave, today at 12:43

    Relatively untried. No knowledge of Championship.
    Could all end in tears.

  • Comment posted by Bullybeef, today at 12:42

    Kompany must need his head testing, good luck, you will need it, BIG TIME

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 12:42

    No doubt he'll follow the Man City blue print....Take them down to Div 2 and hope a sugar daddy will bail him out!

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 12:45

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      And get donated a new stadium as a handout

  • Comment posted by David, today at 12:41

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 12:41

    Few loan signings from City must have been agreed to drop down to the championship.

    Said last season would only take the job if they avoided the drop, what changed .

  • Comment posted by Williams, today at 12:40

    Well he's not hiding is he.
    Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by EGGFRAPPER, today at 12:40

    Welcome Vincent. I look forward to watching football return to Turf Moor!

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 12:38

    Bad move by the clarets here. Kompany was an average player in a very very good team at City. He was carried for many many years. Has no EFL managerial experience so can he motivate a newly relegated team on a cold 🥶 wet Wednesday evening at Stoke? I doubt it but I will be very very happy to be proved wrong 🤔

    • Reply posted by Mancunian and Proud, today at 12:42

      Mancunian and Proud replied:
      You clearly haven't seem Kompany play.. the captain of Belgium and Man City. One of the best centre halves in the league. He played at Stoke. As captain on a wet and cold Wednesday night and won. I was there to watch. Why make comments when you clearly don't understand football.

  • Comment posted by __, today at 12:37

    F to pay respects

  • Comment posted by One bat, today at 12:37

    At least he can set up the squad how he wants with a load of new players (hopefully) Come on the clarets

