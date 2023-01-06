Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibs lost Monday's derby at Tynecastle 3-0 and sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Hibernian Venue: Fir Park Date: Sunday, 8 January Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson insists the "noise" around his position is nothing new and is sure a slump in form can turn round swiftly.

Monday's 3-0 defeat by Edinburgh rivals Hearts was Hibs' sixth in seven games and an 11th league loss this term.

Johnson was critical of the derby display and is hoping for an improvement at Motherwell on Sunday.

"I think we have got a good opportunity in this next run of games to pick up points," he said.

"But obviously the boys have to have that confidence, they have got to have that belief, they have got to have that gravitas at that level to go and enjoy it.

"We are not a million miles away. That's been the most frustrating thing in this period. It hasn't been horrendous. There has been some signs. It's just creating a platform for the boys to go out and perform for 96 minutes.

"We just need that next win to build confidence up. I believe that when we come through this patch, we'll come through a better, stronger, more resilient group.

"We're not bottom of the league, we're a couple of wins away from where we want to be.

"Our pride has been dented but we're not dead and buried, we still have the opportunity to have a super successful season. A quick run can turn it round and we have the Scottish Cup to compete in as well."

Johnson is adamant squad morale is not an issue following repeated comments on plans for a January clear-out and shrugged off scrutiny of his own performance.

"I've had all the noise before. When you have been a manager for almost 500 games a lot has gone on in that period," he said. "Winning runs, losing runs, near the edge, backed by the boards, new contracts.

"This is a brilliant football club and I'm delighted to be here. It's a big club and that brings a pressure and a privilege.

"The last few days have been about lifting people, from the chef to the tea lady to the main striker.

"When I think about my post-match tone, it's only to drive the club forward. I think the players would know how I feel because the communication is constant.

"I feel like sometimes I earn the right to have these conversations publicly because of the love, if you like, that goes on behind the scenes. You've got to use all techniques to push, cajole, put your arm round.

"When you're speaking to the press, you are naturally talking to various groups. You are speaking to the players and you've also got to be open and honest with the fans.

"I haven't got any other agenda apart from wanting to be successful for the club and moving it in the direction I know it can go."