Aiden McGeady was an unused sub as Sunderland beat Wycombe 2-0 in the League One play-off final on Saturday

Sunderland have released veteran winger Aiden McGeady.

The ex-Republic of Ireland man, 36, joined the Black Cats in July 2017 and scored 29 goals in 127 league games.

Goalkeeper Lee Burge, defenders Arbenit Xhemajli and Jordan Willis and striker Will Grigg have also been let go at the end of their contracts.

Defender Bailey Wright, midfielder Lynden Gooch and forward Patrick Roberts have been offered deals after helping the team go up from League One.

Former Wigan player and Northern Ireland international Grigg, 30, cost Sunderland £4m in 2019 but scored just eight goals for the club and spent time out on loan at MK Dons and Rotherham.