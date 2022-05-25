Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Shaun Rooney scored winning goals in both the Scottish League Cup final and Scottish Cup final in 2020-21

Fleetwood Town have signed St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old helped Saints retain their Premiership status, with goals in both legs of their 6-2 play-off final win over Inverness.

He is new Fleetwood boss Scott Brown's first signing as a manager.

"I've played against him many times and know he's a real winner who has determination and will put his body on the line," Brown told the club website. external-link

