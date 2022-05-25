Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Vincent Kompany won 43 of his 95 games in charge of Anderlecht

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is in talks with Burnley about their vacant manager's job after leaving his role as Anderlecht boss.

Kompany, 36, has left by mutual consent after finishing third in the league and runners-up in the Belgian Cup final.

He had been manager since August 2020.

It is understood Kompany is on a three-man Burnley shortlist for a role which retains appeal despite the club's relegation to the Championship at the weekend - and their financial issues.

The Clarets had received a £65m loan with American finance company MSD Holdings, a 'significant proportion' of which now has to be repaid.

They sacked Sean Dyche after 10 years at the helm in April, replacing him with Mike Jackson as interim boss but he was unable to prevent relegation.

Kompany's wife Carla is from Manchester, meaning a return to the North West holds personal appeal.

The former Belgium defender spent 11 years at City, where he won 10 major trophies including four Premier League titles.

He returned to Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019 but relinquished his managerial duties on matchdays in order to concentrate on playing, before taking over full-time in 2020.

Attracting someone of Kompany's standing in the game would also be a coup for Burnley chairman Alan Pace, who has remained silent on the club's relegation despite concerns being expressed by fans over their future.

