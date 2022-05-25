Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Vieira was spoken to by police after the incident at Goodison Park

The Football Association will take no action after Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a supporter following his side's defeat at Everton.

Fans invaded the pitch at the end of Everton's 3-2 comeback win on 19 May.

During that pitch invasion, Vieira appeared to aim a kick at a fan after being taunted by him.

Merseyside police spoke to both Vieira and the fan and have also said they will take no action over the incident.

An FA investigation into the pitch invasion at that Goodison Park fixture is ongoing.