Danny Rose scored for Northampton in a 2-0 home win over Scunthorpe last September

Stevenage have signed forward Danny Rose following his release by League Two rivals Northampton Town.

The 28-year-old made 43 appearances for the Cobblers in 2021-22, the last two in their play-off semi-final defeat by former club Mansfield Town.

Rose played for the Stags under Stevenage boss Steve Evans before joining Northampton in 2020.

"I know what he's about and I played the best football of my career under him," Rose told the Stevenage website.

"As soon as the season finished, the move was something I wanted to make happen and now I can't wait to get started".

Rose is Stevenage's fourth signing of the week following defender Carl Piergianni, midfielder Michael Bostwick and goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.

He began his career with home town club Barnsley and also had a two-year spell with Bury.

