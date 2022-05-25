Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Southampton have offered full-time contracts to their women's team after they won promotion to the Championship.

Saints beat Wolves 1-0 in Saturday's National League play-off final to go up to the second tier.

Players had been working under part-time contracts but will now go professional for next season.

"The change in status for Southampton FC Women from part-time to full-time is an exciting one," manager Marieanne Spacey-Cale told the club's website external-link .

"We are aware of the challenge moving into the Championship will bring on the pitch, so having quality time with the squad based at Staplewood will support this transition and give us a good chance to settle into the league."

Southampton won 22 of their 26 matches in the Southern Premier Division this season, winning the league by nine points.