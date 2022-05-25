Close menu

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward will be at Anfield next season 'for sure'

Mohamed Salah celebrates goal
Salah shared this season's Premier League golden boot with Spurs' Son Heung-min after scoring his 23rd goal to put his side ahead against Wolves

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he will be at Anfield next season "for sure" but would not be drawn over whether he will sign a new contract.

Salah's deal ends in June 2023, leading to speculation he could be sold if he did not sign a new one as he would leave on a free in a year's time.

When asked about his future before Saturday's Champions League final, he said: "I don't want to talk about that.

"I just want to see Hendo [Jordan Henderson] with the trophy."

The Egypt striker, 29, added: "I don't focus on the contract at the moment. I don't want to be selfish.

"I am staying next season for sure."

Salah joined from Roma in 2017 and has scored 156 goals in 253 games for Liverpool.

He has helped the club win the Premier League in 2019-20, the 2019 Champions League, the FA Cup and League Cup this season plus the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

In March Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was up to Salah whether he signed a new contract.

The former Chelsea forward has previously said he wants to stay but that his future is in Liverpool's hands and he is not asking for "crazy stuff".

On Sunday Liverpool were beaten to the league title by a point by Manchester City, ending their hopes of a quadruple that is unprecedented in England.

Saturday's match against Real Madrid in Paris will be a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final which the Spanish side won 3-1, with Salah going off injured in the first half after a controversial incident with Sergio Ramos.

"I'm very motivated, motivated through the roof, after what happened last time [2018 final] and Sunday - everyone is motivated for this," Salah said.

"We fight for this and everyone is excited."

Comments

Join the conversation

239 comments

  • Comment posted by ginkey, today at 15:26

    Liverpool’s a good fit for him.

    It’s just a shame money seems to be the real motivation behind moves, disguised as “new challenge”

    • Reply posted by Stoj, today at 15:33

      Stoj replied:
      Tbf, my next job role will be for a "New Challenge" aka, wage increase, but I get your point 😂
      The frustrating part is it's not like they need the money, although it does cost more to heat the pool and run the ferraris

  • Comment posted by topt27, today at 15:22

    We love having Salah at Liverpool. He is a good fit for us and we want him to stay.

    Despite such obviously great talent, he may not fit in as well elsewhere (see, Owen, Coutinho etc.)

    All of that said, no-one is bigger than the club and we should only have players/staff who want to be here.

    I wish Mo every success wherever it may be, but for now please just concentrate on the football.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:21

    Fair enough that he is staying for next season but is Salah then planning to leave on a free transfer?
    If that's his plan, not good news for Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 15:43

      Commentier replied:
      If Liverpool pay him whatever he wants, surely he’ll stay.

  • Comment posted by tomzarmy, today at 15:19

    Has Guillem Balague confirmed this?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:26

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      I still don't get this joke. All Balague said was that Real Madrid were confident Mbappé would join them after agreeing personal terms - did he ever "confirm" anything? Not his fault Mbappé tricked them to get more money out of PSG.

  • Comment posted by Schrodinger Klott, today at 15:35

    Translation: I’m off to Barca on a free in May 2023 with a £20m signing on fee. I’ve always loved Barca, it was the dream blah blah blah

    • Reply posted by mc1805, today at 15:36

      mc1805 replied:
      *To PSG with a £200m signing in fee

  • Comment posted by Mikey x, today at 15:33

    When are fans going to realise that the ridiculous amounts of money offered to players in the " modern game" makes the player loyal to money, not a club.
    All professional team sports going the same way

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 15:48

      TheMiller replied:
      How much is Salah currently on? Liverpool have one of the lowest wage bills in the league.

  • Comment posted by Telefunken U47, today at 15:33

    Shame, thought he might buck a trend and come to Southampton.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:02

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I thought players went from Southampton to Liverpool only?

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:26

    Everybody knows that Salah is staying for this upcoming season, no way Liverpool will sell him this summer unless someone offered Coutinho type money, the question is will he be at Liverpool the season after that.
    That question has still not been answered.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:42

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Funny that there is a BBC article about something everybody pretty much knows (Salah will be at Liverpool next season) but still no answer to the question that has been asked for the past year, will he be at Liverpool in 2023?

  • Comment posted by Nakedmouse, today at 15:18

    sell him now he clearly wants to leave seeing as he wont sign the new contract time to cash in now

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 15:44

      Commentier replied:
      Which club is in a position to buy? What transfer fee? £100m? Then the wages.

  • Comment posted by Eranu Uvavu, today at 15:28

    Fenway must have agreed to his stratospheric wage demands while BBC Sport package this as a player "loyal" to his club.

    Hilarious.

    • Reply posted by The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius, today at 15:32

      The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius replied:
      Really? Did you read the article? He's into his last year...saying he'll be there next year doesn't mean he'll sign a new deal...he might run it down and leave for free? This doesn't confirm anything

  • Comment posted by Bud Mashc, today at 15:23

    Just confirms he's rolling his contract down. We should sell him in the summer

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 15:18

    Nothing new here, move along. Classic BBC sport reporting.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:23

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Except it is new, because he literally just said it in the Champions League press conference 15 minutes ago.

  • Comment posted by nom de plume, today at 15:36

    I'd love to see Mo stay but not at any price £500,000 a week is just ludicrous!

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:03

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      £250k a week is ridiculous....£500k is obscene and we should never pay any where near those type of wages!

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 15:26

    We know he is. Only deluded opposition fans think he will leave. Mind you they've been saying that for 4 years now 😂

  • Comment posted by avalon, today at 15:38

    I'm certainly no Liverpool fan but this man did nothing before joining them and I'm confident he will do nothing when he leaves. Fits perfectly into the system they play. If he's asking for silly money (not seen any real proof of this) then let him go.

  • Comment posted by GoatyMcGoatface, today at 15:38

    Someone running down his contract d'ya think??

  • Comment posted by EPH, today at 15:31

    A new trend of running down contracts to get a massive signing on fee.

    • Reply posted by exeter_monk, today at 15:34

      exeter_monk replied:
      I think the Bosman ruling came in in 1995.

  • Comment posted by Angus, today at 15:26

    He'll be 31 next summer, as will Firmino and Mane. As great as he has been, 30 is the almost universal age of decline. It doesn't make sense to pay him 400k/week for four years when Klopp could transform any number of talented players into a 20-goal-per-season winger at half the cost. I hope he is being reasonable with his demands as the grass is never greener.

    • Reply posted by Itsnotcominghome, today at 15:37

      Itsnotcominghome replied:
      Maybe 15 years ago 30 was deemed the start of decline for a footballer but not nowadays. With advancement in sports science & nutrition information etc there's no reason why that figure can't be moved to 35.

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 15:33

    Only club I can see him leaving for is PSG

    I can understand why FSG don’t want to break the wage structure.. when you do it’s a difficult place to come back from (Man Utd) unless you’ve got bottomless pockets and team of high powered lawyers like City to fight FFP/UEFA.

    Liverpool have done it before with Torres, Suarez and Coutinho

    BUT Salah seems even more important.

    A difficult situation!

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:01

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      Mo has never been in the same league as Suares for importance to us, Couthinio was a great deal for us, apart from the timing and the way he forced it. Mo has been productive, but we have seen the best of him and should sell him assuming there are any takers at £400k a week

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 15:25

    Sell him and use the money for development as Salah won't sign a new contract

