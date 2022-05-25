Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Raith Rovers came from behind to beat Aberdeen at Stark's Park last August

Aberdeen will face last season's conquerors Raith Rovers in the group stage of the Scottish League Cup.

The pair have been drawn in Group A after Raith took the Premiership side's scalp in the second round last term.

Beaten finalists Hibernian face the SPFL's newest member Bonnyrigg Rose in Group D, while 2020-21 winners St Johnstone meet Ayr United in Group F.

Holders Celtic and fellow European entrants Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell start in round two.

Highland League sides Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh as well as Cowdenbeath, who have been relegated to the Lowland League, all feature in the first round.

Fixtures are yet to be announced with the group matches taking place on 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20 and 23-24 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will progress to the second round, which will take place on the final two days of August. The quarter-finals will be in October, semi-finals in January and final on 26 February.

Group A: Aberdeen, Raith Rovers, Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion

Group B: Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh

Group C: Ross County, Dunfermline Athletic, Alloa Athletic, East Fife, Buckie Thistle

Group D: Hibernian, Greenock Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group E: St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrieonians, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath

Group F: St Johnstone, Ayr United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic, Elgin City

Group G: Livingston, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Albion Rovers

Group H: Dundee, Hamilton Academical, Queen's Park, Forfar Athletic, Stranraer