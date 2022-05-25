Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Liam Gordon is a Guyana international

Walsall have made their first signing of the summer after agreeing a two-year deal with Bolton defender Liam Gordon.

The 23-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the League One side and made 36 appearances, including 21 this term.

"I'm delighted to add Liam to the squad," Saddlers boss Michael Flynn told the club website. external-link

"He's fit, quick, a good crosser of the ball, athletic and fits everything that I want in a wing-back."

Gordon, who began his career with National League side Dagenham & Redbridge, will complete his move to the West Midlands once his contract at Bolton expires on 1 July.

Meanwhile, Walsall director Nigel Bond has stepped down after 17 years on the League Two club's board.

The club said that a plan had been agreed with Bond for the repayment of his loans.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.