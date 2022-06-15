Euro 2022 is taking place at 10 venues across England between 6-31 July. Sweden are in Group C, along with the Netherlands, Switzerland & Portugal. Alexandra Jonson, a Swedish football journalist based in Spain, assesses their chances this summer.

How will Sweden do?

My expectations, and the general public's, are quite high. After bronze at the 2019 World Cup and a silver at the Olympics, Sweden have to be seen as one of the big favourites.

On top of that, quality wise, I'd say the squad was even better now than it was at those two tournaments. Several players have been doing incredibly well at their club teams in the biggest leagues in Europe, and there is a great balance between very experienced players and young/hungry ones.

They haven't lost a game in normal time since the semi-final against the Netherlands at the World Cup in 2019. At the Olympics, they lost in the final to Canada on penalties. So there is no doubt the form is good and, all in all, Sweden look strong with a very deep squad.

Who is the manager?

Peter Gerhardsson is a very likeable coach and someone who's very intelligent and really likes to talk about football. I would say he is the perfect coach for this national team. He might be a bit more in the background than some other coaches but don't let that deceive you on the impact he has had.

He knows his team's weaknesses and strengths so well. Sure he's got an incredible squad, but he knows just how to get the absolute best out of them.

Swedish football has always been direct and defensive, but Gerhardsson is a coach who isn't afraid of changing the norm, and under him Sweden are playing attacking and more attractive football. He's even argued that it has been a national neglect of the lack of attention that is given to attacking creativity to football in Sweden.

This is a norm he's been happy to break with the national team, and I think because of it his players see football differently - instead of the 'underdog' mentality that is usual in Swedish sport his players want to always be favourites.

Who is the star player?

Fridolina Rolfo played in front of more than 90,000 fans at the Nou Camp this season

There are many players that are key for this team, but if I am to pick one for this tournament it has got to be Fridolina Rolfo.

She is just getting better by the day and her move to Barcelona last summer has made her reach a whole new level. It's extremely impressive how quickly she's managed to adapt to the football in Spain.

She's had a brilliant season and I think she will just get better. It wouldn't surprise me one bit if she ends up being one of the best players at the Euros this summer. She'll be extremely hard for any opponent to stop.

And it's not just her fantastic football skills, her personality is vital for the team as well. Rolfo is someone who almost always has a smile on her face and just her presence gives so much energy to everyone around her.

Who is the rising star?

I would go for Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. She has been incredible in the Swedish league this season for BK Hacken.

A very fast player that in one-on-one situations is almost impossible to stop, she has great technique and understanding of the game. As long as Gerhardsson gives her some playing time in England she has all the potential to be the big breakthrough player.

Euros record Previous tournaments 10 Best result Winners 1984

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk (Hacken), Hedvig Lindahl (Atletico Madrid), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea).

Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby), Nathalie Bjorn (Everton), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Hanna Glas (Bayern Munich), Amanda Ilestedt (PSG), Emma Kullberg (Brighton), Amanda Nilden (Juventus), Linda Sembrant (Juventus).

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Elin Rubensson (Hacken), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Hacken), Olivia Schough (Rosengard), Caroline Seger (Rosengard).

Forwards: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Lina Hurtig (Juventus), Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona).