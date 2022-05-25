Carol Shanahan and her husband Kevin own Potteries-based IT firm Synectics Solutions

Port Vale co-owner and chair Carol Shanahan says reaching the League Two play-off final is a fitting reward for the club's "phenomenal" football staff.

Vale booked their place in the final at Wembley on Saturday against Mansfield after a thrilling penalty shootout win over Swindon in the semi-final.

It will be the club's first Wembley trip since it was rebuilt in 2007.

"The squad are such a group - they're phenomenal," Shanahan told BBC Radio Stoke.

"Seven clubs haven't played at the new Wembley - including us. After Saturday, it's six."

The prospect of a day at Wembley represents a significant achievement in Shanahan's eyes after she bought the club - with her fellow long-standing Vale-supporting husband Kevin - off former owner Norman Smurthwaite in May 2019.

That deal ended three years of uncertainty for Vale, put up for sale by Smurthwaite in 2016 amid financial issues and struggles on the pitch.

An 'emotional' season

The Shanahans' first full season as owners ended early when the coronavirus pandemic hit, denying the club the chance to take part in the play-offs in 2019-20. Shanahan said voting to end that season prematurely was "the hardest thing I have ever done".

Following a campaign played behind closed doors, this season has been another rollercoaster. A slow start was followed by a run of eight wins in nine that had the club in the automatic promotion places, only for their form to falter and leave them having to win on the final day to seal their play-off spot.

Added to that, manager Darrell Clarke took a period of leave in February following a close family bereavement, before making a phased return at the end of March in support of interim boss Andy Crosby.

"I think if you were to describe Vale's season it would be emotional," Shanahan said.

"It's been emotional from the beginning of pre-season starting off with nine players and then [director of football] Dave Flitcroft and Darrell building this squad. We just knew they were special.

"I'm pleased for Darrell and his backroom staff - Andy Crosby and the rest - because there's some unsung heroes in there. They all work for each other. I stay with them on the night before matches and you can see it.

"The players all wanted to do it for Port Vale. They wanted to do it for Darrell. They wanted to to it for each other. We're there and I'm just so happy. It's been such an emotional build-up.

"We've got 25,000 fans and we want to take as many as we can."

'I wouldn't even win a karaoke'

Shanahan evoked memories of Delia Smith's famous 'where are you?' rallying cry at half-time at a Norwich City's Premier League game in 2005, when she led a chorus of Que Sera Sera with the crowd after their win over Swindon.

Shanahan said she decided to give it a go after pressure from the players.

"It started off when I went down to the dressing room," she said.

"Someone stands on a chair and sings and the lads all started saying 'come on Carol give us a song'.

"I'd got away with it until then so I just started off with Que Sera Sera and they all started singing. Then the fans wanted to sing it so I thought 'it worked last time I'll try it again' - I wouldn't even win a karaoke."