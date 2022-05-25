Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny impressed in the second half of the 2021-22 season

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

Elneny was set to become a free agent before the Gunners opted to re-sign the 29-year-old on what is reported to be a one-year deal external-link with the option of a further 12 months.

He has made 147 appearances for the club since joining from Basel in January 2016.

"I love this club and I feel like part of this family," Elneny said.

"I want to continue at this amazing club, in this amazing family, and I'm very happy and very excited for the future."

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says Elneny, who has 93 international caps, brings "endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment" to the squad.

"Mo is a really important part of the team," said Arteta. "He is loved by everyone.

"He's an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I'm delighted he's staying."