QPR's west London stadium had been named after the Kiyan Prince Foundation since 2019

Championship club Queens Park Rangers' stadium name will revert to Loftus Road for the 2022-23 season.

In 2019, the club gifted the naming rights of the ground to a charity, with fans voting for the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Kiyan Prince was a member of QPR's youth academy, who was stabbed to death in May 2006 when he was 15 years old.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said the club would "continue to support" the foundation in the future.

The foundation was set up by Kiyan's father Mark Prince to educate young people about the consequences of knife crime.

"Winning the votes for the naming rights of Loftus Road Stadium has brought many benefits to not only the KPF charity but people in and around west London," he said.

"As an organisation, we have been able to collaborate with QPR to deliver motivational talks at schools in the area, and the naming rights brought much more attention to the work we are doing."

In 2021, Kiyan was posthumously added to the Fifa gaming platform. He was listed as a QPR squad member for the 2021-22 season to mark the 15th anniversary of his death.

Hoos added: "It was always felt that a natural ceiling would be reached in terms of the impact we could have on the foundation through the exposure it would garner from the stadium rename.

"There has been some incredible coverage and we are very proud as a club to have helped Kiyan become the first posthumous addition to the Fifa gaming platform."