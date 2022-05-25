Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Obafemi has not played for the senior side since his international debut against Denmark in 2018

Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi has been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad by Stephen Kenny for next month's Nations League fixtures.

The 21-year-old has not played for the senior side since his international debut against Denmark in 2018.

There are first call-ups for forwards CJ Hamilton and Festy Ebosele while Tottenham Hotspur right-back Matt Doherty is out through injury.

Uncapped Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes is not included.

The former Oxford United man is yet to make his international debut but was in the squad for March's games against Belgium and Lithuania.

The Republic travel to Armenia to open their Nations League Group B1 campaign on 4 June before home games against Ukraine and Scotland.

They will then meet Ukraine in the Polish city of Lodz, where the fixture has been moved to having been originally slated for Lviv.

Republic of Ireland Nations League fixtures Date Opponent Venue Saturday, 4 June Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Wednesday, 8 June Ukraine Aviva Stadium, Dublin Saturday, 11 June Scotland Aviva Stadium, Dublin Tuesday, 14 June Ukraine LKS Stadium, Lodz

Obafemi made his debut as an 18-year-old three-and-a-half years ago but has not added further caps since then and missed out on a place in Kenny's squad in March.

The manager said his decision to omit the Swansea striker from that panel was made because Obafemi was anxious about an overly intense workload having sustained multiple hamstring injuries in recent years.

However he returns to the squad on the back of strong club form, with 12 goals for the Championship outfit this season.

He is joined by 27-year-old forward Hamilton and former Under-21 international Ebosele, who will move from Derby County to Serie A side Udinese this summer.

Having endured a difficult start under Kenny the Republic have enjoyed an upturn in form and are undefeated in their last eight games, with their last defeat coming at the hands of Portugal on 1 September.

Republic of Ireland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County)

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County)