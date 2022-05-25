Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been named FA Women's Super League manager of the season and striker Sam Kerr has been awarded player of the season.

Hayes, 45, received the award one day after being named WSL manager of the year by the League Managers Association.

Australian Kerr, 28, scored 20 goals in 20 league games during the season.

Chelsea secured a third successive WSL title and beat Manchester City to win back-to-back FA Cups.

Kerr scored two second-half goals as Chelsea came from behind to clinch the title against Manchester United in the final game of the season.

She also struck twice in the FA Cup final, including an extra-time winner as Chelsea overcame Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley.